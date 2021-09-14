🔊 Listen to this

The scene outside Hun’s Cafe 99 on George Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, after a car crashed into the front of the building.

WILKES-BARRE — George Avenue from Mill Street to Parkin Street was blocked off to all traffic on Tuesday evening after a car crashed into Hun’s Cafe 99.

Not much is known at this time about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but a dark-colored Ford Explorer could be seen crashed in front of the building around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car took out a telephone pole before coming to rest.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver.

Check back for updates on this developing story.