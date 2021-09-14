Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — George Avenue from Mill Street to Parkin Street was blocked off to all traffic on Tuesday evening after a car crashed into Hun’s Cafe 99.
Not much is known at this time about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but a dark-colored Ford Explorer could be seen crashed in front of the building around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The car took out a telephone pole before coming to rest.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver.
Check back for updates on this developing story.