Young Professionals Awards honor region’s best and brightest

🔊 Listen to this

Dana Reed from Metz Culinary Management hands out prepackaged meals to the award show’s attendees, even the canine ones.

Kerry Miscavage, Vice President of Sales and Marketing from the Times Leader Media Group, presented this year’s Professional Development Award.

Thomas Meluskey Jr. from Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services accepts his award for STEAM Professional of the Year.

Times Media Leader Group Chief Accounts Executive Mike McGinley, winner of the 2020 NEPA Influencer of the Year award, was the presenter for this year’s award in the same category.

Representatives from Children’s Service Center accept their Professional Development Award. From left: Kerry Miscavage, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Times Leader Media Group; Michael Hopkins, CEO, Children’s Service Center; Ron Simon, COO, Children’s Service Center; and Timothy Ooms, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

HUNLOCK CREEK — Small business owners, volunteers, educators — there is no shortage of driven, focused and passionate young professionals throughout the Wyoming Valley.

The very best and brightest were honored in front of a sea of their friends, family and peers (and a sea of honking cars) at the sixth annual Young Professionals Awards, hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Garden Drive-In.

In total, 12 awards were handed out to a number of deserving recipients from all fields and all walks of life.

The event was emceed by Holly Pilcavage and Anthony Melf from Coal Creative, the presenting sponsor of the awards ceremony.

“We are so excited to be here tonight as your presenting sponsor,” Pilcavage said. “We’re excited to recognize those young professionals in our community who share our values and dedicate their time and talent to enriching our region.”

Times Leader Media Group was media sponsor for the event.

After moving the awards to the Garden Drive-In as a COVID-19 necessity last year, the Chamber of Commerce held this year’s ceremony at Hunlock Creek once again.

Guests and nominees enjoyed refreshments while everyone waited for the sun to go down, and prepackaged meals were provided by Metz Culinary Management.

Right as the last bit of sunlight disappeared, the Drive-in’s big screen came on, welcoming everyone to the ceremony.

After the introductory video and remarks from Michaela Benczkowski and Ahmad Ali from the chamber, the show officially began with the first award of the evening, Intern of the Year, presented by Jackie Kendzor from Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies and won by Medina Saeed from the Diamond City Partnership.

From there, Pilcavage and Melf kept the ball rolling from award to award, as a number of prominent young professionals each took their turns to be recognized and receive their award.

A handful of the award winners offered brief remarks, words of thanks or words of encouragement to future young professionals, after receiving their award. Some, like STEAM Professional of the Year winner Thomas Meluskey, got a little exercise in on the way to the podium.

“I’m sorry if I’m out of breath, I ran all the way up here,” joked Meluskey, who works in Property Management Accounting at Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. “

One of the more impactful awards of the night, Hero of the Year, came down to Wilkes-Barre City police officer Linsay Zarick and Wilkes-Barre City Bureau of Fire Capt. Travis Temarantz.

In a nice surprise, both were named winners, each receiving their own award.

“I couldn’t even believe that I was considered for this award,” Temarantz said afterward, sitting with his family (including his father, Hanover Township fire chief Joseph Temarantz) and his own chief, Jay Delaney from the Wilkes-Barre City Bureau of Fire.

After the last scheduled award of the evening — Influencer of the Year, won by Laurel Run mayor, principal of Solomon-Plains Elementary School and co-founder of the NEPA Pride Project Justin Correll — a few more surprises were in store.

First, the Young Professionals Council announced that Rachael Stark, a program coordinator at the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and one of the night’s winners, would serve as Young Professionals Vice Chair for the 2022-23 year.

Then, two more awards were scheduled to be handed out: Pilcavage was honored with the Young Professional Leadership Award, and the Young Professional Inspiration Award was won by Christine Mackin-Melusey.

It was a great night for all, and especially for the young stars who push the area forward with their hard work and devotion in the face of such a challenging year.

“COVID-19 sucked, there’s no other way to say it, but I was inspired by all of you,” Stark said while accepting her award for Volunteer of the Year.

“It was so incredible to see the innovative ways people stepped up to give back to their communities.”

The full list of winners in this year’s Young Professionals Awards:

• Intern of the Year — Medina Saeed, Diamond City Partnership

• Educator of the Year — Genelle Sedon, Owner and Director, C&G Tutoring and ESL Program Specialist, Wilkes-Barre Area School District

• Trailblazer of the Year — Lauren Gorney, Owner of Grassroots Development and Co-owner of NEPA’rogi

• Small Business Owner of the Year — Matt Borwick, Owner of Ollie’s Restaurant, The Atrium and Market Street Burgers

• STEAM Professional of the Year — Thomas Meluskey Jr., Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services

• Professional Development Award — Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley and Lewith and Freeman Real Estate, Inc.

• Cultural Ambassador of the Year — Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center

• Voluntary Leader of the Year — Rachael Stark, Pennsylvania Environmental Council

• Hero of the Year — Linsay Zarick, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and Travis Temarantz, Wilkes-Barre City Bureau of Fire

• Women’s Leadership Award by Athena International — Rachel Wiernusz, Community Bank, N.A.

• Influencer of the Year — Justin Correll, Laurel Run Borough mayor, Solomon-Plains Elementary School principal and Co-Founder, NEPA Pride Project

• Young Professional Leadership Award — Holly Pilcavage, Coal Creative

• Young Professional Inspiration Award — Christine Mackin-Melusey.