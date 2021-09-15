🔊 Listen to this

C. David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, speaks at the grand opening of the Victims Resource Center’s new offices in the East End Center plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — After being delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Victims Resource Center CEO Suzanne Beck proudly unveiled the Center’s new offices in the East End Center plaza with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Beck also gave out two Allied Professional awards to Angela Sperrazza, a Deputy Attorney General overseeing the Child Predator Division, and to retired Pennsylvania State Police lieutenant Paul Mendofik in recognition of their outstanding service and commitment to crime victims.

“The Victims Resource Center is a huge part of why I’m able to fight for victims,” Sperrazza said. “The advocates here work tirelessly to ensure that no one impacted by crime is ever alone.”

The new office space — which the Victims Resource Center moved into in December of 2019 but was unable to properly unveil until now due to the pandemic — features a number of counseling rooms, including one designed specifically to meet the needs of child victims.

“The design of our children’s counseling room is trauma-informed,” Beck said. “We received a generous grant from the Luzerne Foundation that helped us set the room up.”

C. David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, was on hand to thank the Center and its advocates for the work they do.

“Everyone that works here is a once-in-a-lifetime advocate,” Pedri said. “I want to thank you all for everything you’ve done.”

The afternoon’s other guest speaker, State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, has seen firsthand the impact the Victims Resource Center could have: she served on the board of directors for 10 years.

“The Victims Resource Center is an indispensible part of our network,” Baker said. “You will always be able to rely on my continuing support.”

Baker also presented the two Allied Professional award recipients with special certificates honoring their service.

The awards were initially meant to be handed out during the Victims Resource Center gala, but last year’s gala was canceled, again due to pandemic constraints.

When accepting his award, Mendofik, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as the chief of police in Tunkhannock, offered some words of encouragement to those who want to advocate for crime victims themselves.

“You can’t look in the mirror and say ‘well, there’s nothing I could do’,” Mendofik said.

“Be the change … if you see something, do something.”