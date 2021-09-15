🔊 Listen to this

The interior of St. Thomas More Catholic Parish’s church, the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, is seen here.

WILKES-BARRE — This week, it’s St. Thomas More Catholic Parish that’s receiving $1,000 courtesy of the Times Leader as part of the TL Cares program, courtesy of the latest TL Cares winners, Donald and Judy Sanderson of Wilkes-Barre.

Although they live in Luzerne County, the Sandersons have been members of the parish for many years. Mrs. Sanderson, now retired, formerly served as organist and was an active volunteer.

Paul Campbell, who serves as administrator and music director for the parish, explained its distinctive story to the Times Leader, described here with added information from its website. It is not part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton, but is a Roman Rite parish.

St. Thomas More traces its roots to 2005, when many members of a local Protestant Episcopal church and their Pastor opted to enter the Catholic Church as an intact congregation. Under the Pastoral Provision issued in 1980 by Pope John Paul II, married Anglican clergy were permitted to become ordained Catholic priests, a move that emerged as there was increasing interest among members of the worldwide Anglican faith (including Episcopalians) to rejoin the Roman Catholic Church, from which their denomination had split in the 1500s.

Fr. Eric Bergman, who went on to lead the new parish, was at the forefront of the development of the St. Thomas More Society, as it was initially known, though it took several more years to put down physical roots.

The society “increasingly functioned as a freestanding congregation,” under the pastoral oversight of Msgr. William Feldcamp at nearby St. Clare Church, and members worshipped in rented Catholic churches. Fr. Bergman was ordained by the Catholic Church in 2007.

In 2012 the society became St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and purchased the former St. Joseph’s Church property in Scranton’s Providence neighborhood.

Formerly home to a Lithuanian parish, the building dates to the early 1900s. Campbell said the Sandersons’ donation will help pay off a loan that was used to renovate the church and rectory.

About St. Thomas More Catholic Parish

Location: 116 Theodore St., Scranton

History: According to its website, the parish’s founding members and priest were members of an Episcopal parish who came into the Catholic Church as an intact congregation, “but our membership has expanded in numbers and diversity ever since.”

Mission: “St. Thomas More Parish is a friendly, growing, and thriving Catholic congregation … with a mission to welcome people of all walks of life to the Catholic Church through beautiful worship, authentic community, robust teaching, compassionate outreach, and joy in sharing Good News. We are a community that strives each day to live out the Catholic faith in the modern world with integrity and joy,” its website states.

To donate or learn more: Visit stmscranton.org, email [email protected] or call 570-343-0634.