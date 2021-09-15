🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — Borough police and Luzerne County detectives charged a 72-year-old man with sexually assaulting two girls.

Carl Chester Covert, of Breese Street, Wyoming, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and two counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors. Court records say Covert was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause:

A woman told investigators she was 12-years-old when she assisted Covert at the Tunkhannock Farmers Market in October 2014. After leaving the market while Covert was driving, she fell asleep in his vehicle and woke up with Covert assaulting her.

When she got out of his vehicle, Covert asked her, “You aren’t going to tell anyone, right?” the affidavit says.

She also claimed she caught Covert performing a self-lewd act to himself.

A second woman told police she was at Covert’s residence sometime in March 2018 when he asked her to empty a dehumidifier in the basement. As she walked down stairs to the basement, she claimed Covert followed her and latched the basement door before he assaulted her, the affidavit says.