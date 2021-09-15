🔊 Listen to this

Job seekers stop at a vendor’s table to discuss what positions are available at the Times Leader Career Fair Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Today’s Times Leader Career Fair features 63 vendors, all seeking to hire new people for jobs of all types.

Just about every employer at the Career Fair decorated their tables and each offered incentives, like in pens, candy and even the COVID-19 vaccine — that was only at the Sheehan’s Pharmacy table.

At the Hershey Foods table, perhaps the best incentives were offered — Hershey’s milk chocolate bars and Kit Kats. Who could resist those to stop and listen to what the Humboldt Industrial Park vendor was offering.

Erin Pisarcik. a Human Resources Generalist, and Rod Knittle, reliability lead, were at the table to talk to prospective candidates about some great positions at Hershey Foods.

Pisarcik and Knittle said Hershey’s is looking for production operators at $20.18 per hour and a $1,000 sign-on bonus; maintenance mechanics at $30.28 per hour and a $4,000 sign-on bonus; and electrical control specialists at $33.52 per hour and a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

Pisarcik said the Hazleton area plant currently employs more than 600 people and they are looking to hire an additional 100 for the facility.

“This career fair gives us the opportunity to meet potential new employees and take their applications,” Pisarcik said.

Job-seekers are encouraged to get to the Times Leader Career Fair at Mohegan Sun Arena, and check out the benefits go beyond meeting potential employers.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today and also includes free COVID-19 vaccination shots courtesy of Plains Township-based Sheehan’s Pharmacy.

Entry and admission are free, and no registration is required.

The 63 local employers on-site represent a variety of industries.

So, if you’re looking for a job — whether you’re out of work, or are just looking to make a change — you might just find what your are looking for at the Times Leader Career Fair today.