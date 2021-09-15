🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Dana Ganjeh sat within touching distance of a large screen television displaying autopsy photographs of Linda Frick as forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross explained the number of injuries found on her body.

Ross explained to the Luzerne County jury deciding Ganjeh’s fate on an open count of criminal homicide that Frick, 56, suffered “multiple, many many blows” to her head, 17 fractured ribs in which eight ribs were broken in more than one place and bruises to her mouth, arms, hands and chest.

Most of the autopsy photographs showing bruises on Frick’s body were in color as pictures of trauma to her brain and tongue were shown to jurors in black and white. Ross stood next to the television pointing to specific areas of Frick’s body where she suffered blunt force trauma and lacerations to her forehead.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas John Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel M. Marsh believe Ganjeh, 42, brutally assaulted Frick the night of Aug. 3 into Aug. 4, 2018. Hogans and Marsh allege Ganjeh was an abusive and violent boyfriend, producing evidence of three phone calls Frick made to 911 including an incident in Wayne County in April 2018.

Frick’s body was found covered with a blanket and towels inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 parked behind his residence at 71 Price St. in Kingston.

As Ross testified for nearly 90 minutes for Hogans and Marsh, he was cross examined by Ganjeh’s lead defense attorney, Demetrius Fannick, for less than 20 minutes.

Upon responding to Fannick’s questions, Ross said Frick’s nose was not broken and no teeth were knocked out. Frick also did not sustained any injuries to her neck and throat area, Ross said.

During a short recess, Ganjeh renewed his request for another lawyer, prompting Judge David W. Lupas to have an impromptu hearing outside the presence of the jury.

Ganjeh said he is not satisfied with Fannick’s representation and did not, “Question the pathologist correctly. She was never punched in the face.”

Fannick quickly advised Ganjeh not to discuss the case in open court.

Lupas advised Ganjeh he is unable to afford a private attorney as he is represented by Fannick and Attorney Katelyn Spellman from the county’s public defender’s office. Lupas did give Ganjeh the option to defend himself, which he denied.

It is the second time Ganjeh has raised claims of being unhappy with Fannick. He first told Lupas during a pre-trial hearing held July 21 he was unsatisfied.

Lupas told Ganjeh that Fannick has been asking many questions and has years of legal experience, including defending defendants in homicide cases.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.