WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the body found in the Susquehanna River as Walter L. Clinger Jr., 63, of Northampton.

Coroner Frank Hacken said there were no unusual or suspicious circumstances noted in the death. An autopsy was performed Wednesday by Dr. Gary Ross. The cause and manner of death are pending the results of medical and toxicology tests.

Clinger was fishing along the river and for an unknown reason entered the water, Hacken said in a press release.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department retrieved Clinger’s body by boat Tuesday morning after a woman crossing the Market Street Bridge called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating downstream. The man’s body was located approximately 200 yards from the bridge on the east side of the river.