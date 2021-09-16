🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Neighbors doubted the conditions set by the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board for Harrold’s Pharmacy to locate an employee parking lot next to their Conwell Street backyards would be met.

The lot’s been used for years behind the pharmacy on 250 Old River Road without zoning approval to begin with and the neighbors’ trees were cut without their permission after employees complained sap dripped from the overhanging limbs and branches onto their vehicles.

Pharmacy owner Bruce Lefkowitz and his attorney Mark McNealis sought to make amends to Antonia Camera, Tyler Hammond and Lauren Rosato.

“What I should have done, and I apologize to my neighbors. I should have probably checked with them before I cut the trees down just to kind of create a good, neighborly relationship. So I do apologize for that and next time certainly will,” Lefkowitz said.

McNealis added that Lefkowitz will install screening, bumper guards and restrict the gravel lot to employees in order to keep them from parking on the street in the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood. He painted a grim picture if the board rejected the application and did not grant the variances to the property setbacks contained in the zoning ordinance.

“So, if this doesn’t get approved, at that point you can take down the fence. You wouldn’t have to put any kind of screening in there and their view’s going to be of your entire business,” McNealis said to Lefkowitz. “If they think it looks bad now, if you don’t get this approved it’s going to look worse right?”

Camera provided a brief history of her and Hammond’s attempts to buy the strip of land the lot occupies from the city. It’s because of their legal fight against the city selling the former Old River Road Bakery property to LAG Towing that Harrold’s was able to buy it, she said.

“I like to think the ordinances are great as they stand and there’s a reason for that because we have to live there and we intend to keep living there,” Camera said.

The Board heard opposition from neighbors to the application by Bobbi-Jo Romanishan of Shavertown to use the third floor of her property at 275 S. River St. as housing for Wilkes University students. Romanishan said she rents to four students and a professor. She wanted to increase the total number of student tenants to eight, but the board would only permit five.

There was no opposition and the Board approved applications for Mora’s Grocery at 300 Barney St. and La Piazza Bella, an Italian restaurant, at 208 Carey Ave.

Attorney Angelo Terrana said his client, Henry Mendoza, has an agreement to buy the Carey Avenue property that once was home to the Fred Schuler Inc. Nissan dealership. Terrana said Mendoza has an auto sales and repair business in one section of the building and plans to close his restaurant near Orlando, Florida and relocate it into another part of the building.