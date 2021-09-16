🔊 Listen to this

At its first meeting Wednesday, Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee set a Feb. 1 target date to seek, screen and recommend qualified manager applicants to county council for its consideration.

The seven-member citizen committee came up with the projection because the last search committee convened in December 2015 and held its final meeting in April 2016. If the new committee follows past practice, at least four weeks would be allotted for applicants to submit their resumes.

This timing makes it clear the county’s next manager will be selected by the reorganized council seated in January. At least two new council members will be elected Nov. 2, and the number could be up to five if incumbents lose. A replacement for Councilman Walter Griffith also must be appointed in early 2022 if he wins his bid for county controller in the general.

The search committee unanimously voted Wednesday to name Chris Hackett as chairman to oversee meetings and set agendas.

Ray Wendolowski was chosen as vice chair and will act as committee spokesperson.

Alec Ryncavage was appointed secretary to manage records and financial issues.

Also serving on the committee are Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell and Patrick Patte.

In preparing for the search, committee members agreed it would be worthwhile to seek feedback on the manager position from county council, prior county manager C. David Pedri and previous search committee members Carmen Ambrosino, Gene A. Camoni, Michael Giamber, Gerard O’Donnell and Christopher Slusser.

The committee plans to invite them all to its next meeting Sept. 30. It also scheduled meetings for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 to continue discussing the job description, advertising plans and budget. Council earmarked $5,000 for the committee to perform its work.

While council hires the manager, the county’s home rule charter requires the outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified.” Charter drafters asserted the involvement of an independent committee at the start of the process would make the selection more impartial and less vulnerable to political intervention.

The committee discussed the possibility of focusing its advertising expenses for the position in the mid-Atlantic region, although applicants from anywhere in the country would be considered.

The committee cannot proceed with advertising until county council decides what compensation it is willing to pay.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley has said he and his colleagues must reach a decision soon. He personally believes council should come up with a range but not as broad as last time.

In the last search, council ended up reverting to the charter wording, which says the salary can’t exceed the elected district attorney’s compensation or be less than 55% of the district attorney’s salary, which was $175,572 in 2015. As a result, the manager position was advertised at $96,565 to $175,572.

Critics said that unusually broad salary range may have deterred applicants.

If council again defers to the charter range, the position would be advertised from $102,116 to $185,665, which is the current DA compensation according to county officials.

Pedri, who resigned in July, had been hired at $120,000 and rose to an annual compensation of $137,333 this year. Romilda Crocamo is serving as acting manager.