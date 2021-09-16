🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Scott Street Bridge will remain closed for a while, according to an update Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge over Laurel Run in Parsons was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Sept. 2 after the drenching rains of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida a day earlier.

PennDOT spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy said in an email an underwater inspection was done on Sept. 5 and showed “there was a substantial increase to the limits of scour at both abutments and undermining of the stream bed paving.”

Based on those findings, the bridge will remain closed while an engineering firm, hired by PennDOT, designs a repair. “Construction is expected to be complete later this year,” Ruddy said.

Scott Street, which is a state road, has been closed from Mill Street to Oliver Street. It is open only to local traffic.

Butch Frati, Wilkes-Barre’s Director of Operations and Assistant City Administrator, said turbulent water from the heavy rains caused erosion under the bridge.

Frati said the city has been in contact with the engineering firm hired by PennDOT and provided drawings of repairs previously made to the channel wall when it was damaged by high water.

In addition, the city owns property along Laurel Run and has given PennDOT the right of way to use it to enter the creek bed to repair the bridge, Frati said.

The wall was built by the Works Progress Administration created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to put people to work on public works and infrastructure projects during the Great Depression.

Downstream from the bridge, a contractor is rebuilding a section of wall that collapsed before the storm. And farther downstream, the city is planning to rebuild another section of the wall damaged by the storm.