Course reopens in wake of Sept. 1 flooding

WILKES-BARRE — The Hollenback Golf Course reopened Wednesday after flooding from the Sept. 1 storm forced it to close.

The seventh hole was closed, but golfers were playing the other eight holes on the public course.

“It wasn’t bad,” said Kevin Malloy of Kingston after he finished the ninth hole. “They did a great job clearing the water the course.”

The tee box was moved from its usual location, but Malloy and his partner on the course Jeff Dauber of Dorrance enjoyed getting out again.

“We’re just glad to be back,” Dauber said.

Some of the fairways were brown from where stormwater inundated the course. It had to be pumped out to make it playable.

Charles Majikes, chairman of the Wilkes-Barre General Municipal Authority, which manages and operates the course at 1050 N. Washington St., credited the workers for getting it ready.

“We reconfigured it a little bit,” said Majikes.

The city, seeking to save money on the course that has been a drain on the general fund budget for years, entered a three-year lease with the GMA in March to manage and operate it. The GMA, which manages the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course in Bear Creek Township, has the expertise, the city said. The lease called for the GMA to pay the city rent equal to 5% of the net proceeds.

“It’s been a good year,”Majikes said. Like other courses, it’s also had to deal with the rain throughout the spring and summer this year. If possible the course would stay open yearlong, but will close when it snows, Majikes said.

This weekend Luzerne County will spray for mosquitoes, Majikes said.