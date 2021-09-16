Expansions to Charlotte-Douglas, Chicago O’Hare announced

AVOCA — The Bi-County Airport Board and Team AVP Wednesday announced the expansion of air service from American Airlines from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) to both Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) and to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

American will add mainline service on two of the four daily flights to both effective Nov. 2, 2021. The two mainline flights to/from Charlotte will be operated with 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft. These aircraft feature a three-class cabin to ensure all passengers enjoy multiple amenities, including free streaming entertainment and USB ports.

The remaining two daily flights to/from Charlotte will be operated with Canadair Regional Jet 900 aircraft. These aircraft are designed to hold 76 passengers in a dual-class cabin, with everyone on board able to enjoy a window or aisle seat.

“American is eager to add mainline aircraft service between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and our Charlotte hub,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “Flying an Airbus A319 aircraft on this route provides Northeast Pennsylvanians with greater access to our global network where they can get back to business or reconnect with family and friends.”

In addition, American will upgrade its equipment between AVP and Chicago O’Hare beginning Nov. 3, 2021. All flights to/from Chicago will be operated with 65-seat SkyWest Bombardier-manufactured Canadair Regional Jet 700 aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin to ensure passengers enjoy comfortable and convenient flights.

Carl Beardsley, AVP Executive Director, said, “We are very pleased to see American Airlines continuing to upgrade its services in Northeast Pennsylvania by adding more flights and seats in the market for our area business and leisure air travelers.” Beardsley added, “The addition of mainline aircraft is a great asset to many of our regional businesses, as these aircraft will increase the air cargo capacity in the AVP market.”

American Airlines was one of two of the original airlines to begin service at AVP in June 1947. Through airline mergers over the decades, including with US Airways, American Airlines has been partners with AVP for nearly 75 years.

“We are extremely pleased that American is expanding their services in our market,” said Tim McGinley, Councilman, Luzerne County and Chairman of the Bi-County Airport Board. “We are confident that more passengers will continue to utilize AVP for their air travel needs,” added Chairman McGinley.