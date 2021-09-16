🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 112 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 856.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,514 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,264 cases and 495 deaths; Monroe County has 17,224 cases and 341 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,365,049.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.