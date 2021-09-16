🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a home on Willow Street this afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirmed this afternoon.

Next of kin have not yet been notified, Sanguedolce said. The victim’s identity and specifics of the case are not yet being released, he added.

Police responded to 123 Willow St. at about 1:30 p.m., Sanguedolce said.

“Somebody came to the house, observed the victim in the kitchen area and called 911,” Police Chief Joseph Coffay said of what prompted the investigation.

“We don’t suspect that anyone is in danger at this point,” Sanguedolce added regarding to safety in the neighborhood.

A Pennsylvania State Police forensic unit is on scene, and police have been going door-to-door up and down the street as part of the investigation.

