Dana Ganjeh is seen when he was arrested by Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives on Aug. 4, 2018. Times Leader file

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Dana Ganjeh testified in his own defense Thursday, telling a Luzerne County jury he intended to take his injured girlfriend, Linda Frick, to a hospital.

But Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh say Ganjeh passed several hospitals as he drove Frick, 52, from Wayne County to his apartment on Price Street, Kingston, where she was found dead on Aug. 4, 2018.

Ganjeh, 42, said he felt he needed to take the witness stand during his trial before Judge David W. Lupas on an open count of criminal homicide because he believed the 22 witnesses called by prosecutors “lied.”

Ganjeh kept his composure when questioned by his lead defense lawyer, Demetrius Fannick, but sobbed several times when Hogans fired questions at him.

Hogans and Marsh believe Ganjeh was an abusive and jealous boyfriend who fatally assaulted Frick inside a home in Lehigh Township, Wayne County, on Aug. 3, 2018.

Fannick has argued Ganjeh did not plan to kill Frick, who died “in a heat of passion.”

Ganjeh explained he purchased several Natty Daddy beers and cigarettes at a convenience store in Kingston, and later drove to the Wayne County home where Frick was staying. On his drive, he sent Frick several text messages which she ignored.

“We were drinking and stuff and she ended up being stressed,” Ganjeh said, explaining Frick received a text message from another man.

“I ended up texting the guy back and she got mad at me. She struck me; I smacked her back. The next thing I know, she ran at me with a knife,” Ganjeh said.

Ganjeh said he was injured and managed to get the knife from Frick.

“You didn’t plan to go there that night to injure Ms. Frick,” Fannick asked.

“No,” said Ganjeh.

Fannick asked what happened next, to which, Ganjeh said, “She got injured. By me.”

When Fannick was finished, Hogans began asking his questions, inquiring how Frick suffered 17 broken ribs and bruises on her head, chest and right ankle.

Ganjeh said the only injury he caused on Frick was a “busted lip.”

Ganjeh said he helped Frick walk to his vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, intending to take her to a hospital. Hogans said Frick suffered the bruise on her right ankle by Ganjeh slamming the passenger side door on her foot.

“I didn’t know her body was like that. I had no idea. I was messed up. It happened so quick. I had no idea what I had done,” Ganjeh said about the many injuries Frick had.

Ganjeh said he did not think about calling 911.

When Hogans asked why he passed several hospitals while driving on Interstate 81, Ganjeh said he intended to take her to a hospital in Wilkes-Barre. Hogans then asked Ganjeh why he didn’t stop at Geisinger Wyoming Valley or Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, two hospitals in close proximity to the interstate.

“I wanted to give her the best care. I missed the exit,” Ganjeh explained.

Ganjeh said Frick died from “internal injuries I couldn’t see. All she had was a busted lip.”

Ganjeh then said witnesses who testified for prosecutors lied.

“Everybody’s a liar but you?” Hogans asked.

“Yes,” Ganjeh said.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testified earlier in the trial the number of injuries Frick suffered were mostly caused by “stomping and kicking.”

Ganjeh’s brother, Danesh Ganjeh, testified earlier Thursday saying he did not have a close relationship with his sibling. When Ganjeh was jailed at the Wayne County Correctional Facility in April and May 2018, on domestic violence and burglary charges involving Frick, Danesh Ganjeh said his brother called him many times asking him to persuade Frick not to testify.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday before the jury begins deliberations.