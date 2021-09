🔊 Listen to this

Former NFL placekicker from the Philadlephia Eagles, David Ackers, left, signed a football for Jack Lenahan, right.

Left to right: Attorney Nick Kravitz, District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz, Joe Brennan, Chuck Brenna, Jack Carr, were on hand for the 75th annual Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s dinner at Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday evening.

Former NFL placekicker and principal speaker of the Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner, David Ackers, center, chats with William Jones, left, and Sean McGrath.

Mike Ward, the 75th annual Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s dinner chairman, left, stands with the Man of the Year, Jim Thomas, CEO Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA.

Former NFL placekicker and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, David Ackers, was the principal speaker at the Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner, Thursday evening at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. The event was postponed from March 2021 due to the pandemic.

Former NFL placekicker and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, David Ackers, was the principal speaker at the 75th annual Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner, which was held Thursday evening at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The event was postponed from March 2021 due to the pandemic. Tony Callaio captured some of these Irish smiles from Thursday’s event.