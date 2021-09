🔊 Listen to this

Brett Alexander and Friends perform at the last ‘Sunsets on South Main’ event of the summer on Thursday in Midtown Village.

Brett Alexander and Friends perform at the last ‘Sunsets on South Main’ event of the summer on Thursday in Midtown Village.

The ‘Sunsets on South Main’ drew a diverse crowd, including at least one attendee of the four-legged variety on Thursday in Midtown Village.

WILKES-BARRE — The final Thursday “Sunsets on South Main” concert for this summer drew a crowd to Midtown Village on South Main Street for a performance by Bret Alexander and Friends, ft. Ellie Rose & The Husty Brothers.

Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s provided adult beverages. Pop-up shop and food vendors were also on hand.