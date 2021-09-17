🔊 Listen to this

The body of Linda Frick was found behind the Price Street, Kingston, apartment of Dana Ganjeh on Aug. 4, 2018. Times Leader file

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the homicide case of Dana Ganjeh, whose trial ended Thursday before Judge David W. Lupas.

Kingston police and county detectives charged Ganjeh, 42, with brutally beating his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Linda Frick, 52, on Aug. 3-4, 2018. Her body was found inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 parked behind his apartment at 71 Price St., Kingston, after Ganjeh’s brother, Danesh Ganjeh, called 911 at about 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh believe Ganjeh was an abusive and jealous boyfriend, concentrating most of their case on prior domestic violence issues involving the two.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick who, along with Attorney Katelyn Spellman defended Ganjeh, told jurors Frick died “in a heat of passion,” and Ganjeh did not plan or intend to kill her.

The jury is expected to deliberate on an open count of criminal homicide giving them several options to their verdict. A first-degree murder conviction results in a sentence of life in prison, while a third-degree murder conviction will most likely involve a sentence of several decades in prison.

The jury also has options of involuntary or voluntary manslaughter, punishable by years in prison or probation. Jurors also have what would benefit Ganjeh the most – an acquittal.

Ganjeh’s case has had legal road bumps beginning on the day he was charged with criminal homicide.