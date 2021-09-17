Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the homicide case of Dana Ganjeh, whose trial ended Thursday before Judge David W. Lupas.
Kingston police and county detectives charged Ganjeh, 42, with brutally beating his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Linda Frick, 52, on Aug. 3-4, 2018. Her body was found inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 parked behind his apartment at 71 Price St., Kingston, after Ganjeh’s brother, Danesh Ganjeh, called 911 at about 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018.
Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh believe Ganjeh was an abusive and jealous boyfriend, concentrating most of their case on prior domestic violence issues involving the two.
Attorney Demetrius Fannick who, along with Attorney Katelyn Spellman defended Ganjeh, told jurors Frick died “in a heat of passion,” and Ganjeh did not plan or intend to kill her.
The jury is expected to deliberate on an open count of criminal homicide giving them several options to their verdict. A first-degree murder conviction results in a sentence of life in prison, while a third-degree murder conviction will most likely involve a sentence of several decades in prison.
The jury also has options of involuntary or voluntary manslaughter, punishable by years in prison or probation. Jurors also have what would benefit Ganjeh the most – an acquittal.
Ganjeh’s case has had legal road bumps beginning on the day he was charged with criminal homicide.
- Aug. 4, 2018: Ganjeh charged with aggravated assault, a move by police to hold Ganjeh in jail.
- Aug. 8, 2018: Ganjeh arraigned by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on an open count of criminal homicide. During the preliminary arraignment, Ganjeh asked, “Why am I being charged for her death?” Haggerty quizzed Ganjeh about his life inquiring about bail options. Under Pennsylvania law, an open count of criminal homicide is a non-bailable offense. During the arraignment, Hogans phoned then-District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis due to the possibility of bail being applied. Haggerty eventually denied bail. Public Defenders Mark Singer is assigned to defend Ganjeh, eventually being assisted by public defenders John Donovan and Michael C. Kostelaba.
- Sept. 17, 2018: Prosecutors filed a motion in county court requesting another magisterial district judge to preside over Ganjeh’s preliminary hearing, arguing Haggerty’s comments regarding potential bail for Ganjeh made at the Aug. 8, 2018, preliminary arraignment could imply Haggerty had already made a judgement on the case. Then-Luzerne County President Judge Richard M. Hughes III delayed Ganjeh’s preliminary hearing to Oct. 1, 2018.
- Sept. 25, 2018: Ganjeh’s attorneys filed a motion asking the county court to deny the request by prosecutors for another district judge to preside over the preliminary hearing.
- Sept. 28, 2018: Judge Hughes presides over a hearing and eventually assigns Ganjeh’s preliminary hearing to District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre.
- Oct. 12, 2018: Preliminary hearing held before District Judge Malloy who sends the open count of criminal homicide to county court. Coincidentally, Haggerty is away for the week for mandatory legal training.
- Nov. 27, 2018: Ganjeh pleads not guilty to the criminal homicide charge at his formal arraignment. Case is assigned to county Judge David W. Lupas.
- November 2018 – Oct. 31, 2019: Singer, Donovan and Kostelaba file many pre-trial motions seeking to dismiss statements Ganjeh made to investigators and evidence.
- Nov. 4, 2019: Ganjeh files a pro-se motion for a new lawyer.
- Oct. 19, 2020: Fannick enters his appearance to defend Ganjeh.
- July 21, 2021: During a pre-trial hearing, Ganjeh seeks a new lawyer saying he is unsatisfied with Fannick. Lupas advises Ganjeh he is entitled to an attorney without cost but is not entitled to an attorney of his choosing. Lupas tells Ganjeh Fannick is an exceptional defense attorney with decades of trial experience.
- Sometime in late August 2021: Attorney Katelyn Spellman, from the public defender’s office, is assigned to assist Ganjeh’s defense.
- Sept. 13, 2021: Jurors are selected.
- Sept. 14, 2021: Hogans and Marsh began presenting their case to the jury.
- Sept. 15, 2021: After forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testifies to injuries suffered by Frick, Ganjeh renews his request for another lawyer, saying again he is unsatisfied with Fannick. Lupas gives him the option to defend himself. Ganjeh’s declines.
- Sept. 16, 2021: Hogans and Marsh rest their case against Ganjeh, calling 22 witnesses in three days. Ganjeh testifies in his own defense, telling jurors he did “smack” Frick after Frick struck him first. Ganjeh claims he believed Frick only suffered a “busted lip,” and couldn’t see many internal injuries.
- Sept. 17, 2021: Closing arguments by Hogans or Marsh, and Fannick are schedule. At the conclusion of closing arguments, Lupas will charge the jury instructing jurors on the definition of an open count of criminal homicide before they begin deliberations.