WILKES-BARRE — Police Friday identified Judith Comisky as the woman killed in her residence in South Wilkes-Barre.

Additionally, an autopsy conducted Friday determined the 52-year-old Comisky died of multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was officially listed as homicide.

Police responded to 123 Willow St. at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday to find Comisky’s body on the kitchen floor on the first floor. Police said friends went to the residence, found Comisky’s body and called 911.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide contact Det. Matt Stash or Det. Joseph Sinavage at 570 208-4225.

