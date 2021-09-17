🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced Friday that ongoing repairs to the concrete walls at Laurel Run may affect residents living nearby.

In a release issued by Wilkes-Barre City, Brown said that Pioneer Construction, Inc., the contractor repairing the concrete walls, informed him that they would need to begin working extended hours on the project, including on weekends.

The additional hours are being used to address safety concerns related to the ongoing fluctuations with the creek water.

This may create some “temporary inconveniences” for residents living on or near the following streets, according to the press release:

• Mineral Street;

• Govier Street;

• Kresge Street;

• Scott Street; and

• Oliver Street.

Brown concluded the release by saying that the extended hours worked by the construction crew will “ultimately benefit the safety of the entire neighborhood.”

Construction began on the Laurel Run Creek site late last month as crews from Pioneer Construction demolished an approximately 120-foot stretch of wall that was on the verge of collapsing into the creek.