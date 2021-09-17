🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Pennsylvania American Water crews have located the water main break that is affecting customers in the Nanticoke area, company officials said this afternoon.

The break has been located on a 12-inch water main along Route 11 in West Nanticoke, according to a release from Susan Turcmanovich from American Water.

Customers might continue to experience low pressure or no water until the break is located and isolated, but Turcmanovich said that one the break is isolated, no one will continue to be impacted.

Water tankers will be available at the following locations beginning at approximately 5 p.m.:

• Weis Market;

• Nanticoke Fire Department at 2 East Ridge St.;

• Guardian Eldercare at 147 Old Newport St.

Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water.