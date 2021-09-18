🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport announced Friday that Boscov’s Travel will be reinstating their 2021 charter schedule from the airport to Orlando, Fla. starting on Sunday.

The non-stop flights, booked with Southwest Airlines, depart early Sunday morning and return the following Saturday evening, giving a vacationing family seven full days in Orlando, at the cost of a six-night hotel stay.

This is Boscov’s Travel’s 45th consecutive year providing nonstop, round trip charters to Orlando from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Full details are available at boscovstravel.com.