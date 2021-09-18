🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Special Needs Playground Project fund received a big boost with a $100,000 donation from Earth Conservancy.

The non-profit organization based in Ashley primarily concentrates on transforming the region’s mine-scarred lands into community greenspace and for commercial and recreational uses. But its President and CEO Terry Ostrowski said the donation to the playground project was an easy decision to make for him and the Earth Conservancy’s Board of Directors.

The city plans to construct the estimated $400,000 Special Needs Playground in Kirby Park and install special needs playground equipment in the other neighborhood parks throughout Wilkes-Barre.

Although Kirby Park falls outside Earth Conservancy’s usual geographic focus, it is a special resource for many within Luzerne County, the organization said. And like many of Earth Conservancy’s conservation efforts, the park was done with the stipulation it be for “to the use of the public, forever.”

Ostrowski noted the playground project’s inclusive focus.

“Inclusivity is just commonsense. It means the space is user-friendly for all abilities and ages. Barriers will be eliminated. It’s an opportunity for everyone to play and enjoy the outdoors together,” Ostrowski said in a press release. “We at Earth Conservancy believe this is an investment that will make a meaningful and long-lasting difference in the community.”