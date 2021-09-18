🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library — North Branch announced Friday that they have set a date for their annual Fall book sale.

The sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osterhout North Branch on Oliver Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to the sale, there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as a basket raffle.

Anyone seeking more information could contact North Branch Supervisor Joanne Austin at [email protected] or at 570-823-4660.

All of the proceeds raised by the book sale will benefit the North Branch of the Osterhout.