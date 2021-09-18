🔊 Listen to this

For the first time since August, 2020 — when the Times Leader started calculating weekly COVID-19 case increases for 41 ZIP code all or partially in Luzerne County — all 41 codes reported at least one new case of the virus from Sept. 10 through Friday.

The news comes amid a still-growing surge of cases county-wide. There have been more than 100 new cases in eight of the last nine days, and the 14-day increase per 100,000 residents has soared from 292 on the last day of August to 432 on Friday.

This week, the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had considerably more new cases than the next highest two increases: 95 cases to 65 each for the Kingston code of 18704 and the Bloomsburg code of 17815. The Bloomsburg code is almost entirely in Columbia County, with a small bit poking into rural southwest Luzerne County.

The Hazleton code of 18201 had the fourth highest increase with 50 cases. of the remaining codes, three had new cases of 40 to 48, three had cases of 30 to 39, and three had cases of 20 to 29.

While no code had zero cases, three reported only one new case each, and two reported two each.