WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 110 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 856.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,761 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,421 cases and 495 deaths; Monroe County has 17,383 cases and 342 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,617 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,375,864.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 16:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,538,139 total vaccine doses, including 62,605 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Friday, Sept. 17.

• 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated; with 35,370 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 16,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.