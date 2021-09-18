🔊 Listen to this

For the fifth consecutive year, M&T Bank is serving as the Presenting or “hero” sponsor in support of CASA of Luzerne County’s annual CASAblanca fundraising event, with a donation of $20,000.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at The Banks, a waterfront venue in Pittston.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Luzerne County seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe and permanent home is met as soon as possible. Currently, there are more than 500 Luzerne County children in foster care.

Please call the CASA office at 570-855-2247 or visit their website, luzernecasa.org, to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate or supporting the CASAblanca event. CASA of Luzerne County is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.