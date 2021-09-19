Coughlin’s 20-19 victory over Kingston sealed Wyoming Valley Conference Championship

Former Coughlin head football Coach Joe Moran, right, and former player Bruce Evancho, share a laugh during Saturday’s team 55-year reunion at Keeley’s in Kingston. About 40 team members, coaches and guests attended to celebrate the 20-19 victory over Kingston on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1966 at what is now Spartan Stadium. Evancho chaired the reunion effort.

KINGSTON — The newspaper report of the Wilkes-Barre Record said “Kingston put on a tremendous second half surge, but fell short of its mark, as the fired-up red and blue-shirted Crusaders of Coughlin High School mustered a 20-19 victory yesterday for the Wyoming Valley Conference Championship.”

The date of the game was Thursday, Nov. 24, 1966, and 55 years later, members of that championship Coughlin team gathered at Keeley’s in Kingston to recall those glory days with their coach, Joe Moran, now 88.

Coach Moran and several of his former players from the 1966 Wyoming Valley Conference Championship football team held a 55-year reunion Saturday at Keeley’s in Kingston. About 40 team members, coaches and guests attended to celebrate their victory over Kingston on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1966 at what is now Spartan Stadium.

Here’s the second paragraph of that Wilkes-Barre Record story:

“A throng of 12,763 gathered at Kingston Stadium for the annual Turkey Day clash and found that the fray lived up to expectations. Rooter from both schools stood for the last three minutes as the action didn’t cease until the final second.”

“Coach Joe Moran’s Crusaders copped the school’s first championship since 1957 and it was Moran’s first title since assuming the coaching reins in 1960. His 1964 squad just missed honors as the result of a lone setback to Meyers, circuit champs that year.”

Moran refuted the attendance figures — he said there were more like 15,500 at the game. He said the stands were filled and special bleachers had to be brought in to accommodate the overflow crowd. He said more people stood all along the field to watch the title game.

Moran said he had 50 players in uniform for the game. He said 32 of them went on to graduate from college — including five from Ivy League schools. He said team members became doctors, lawyers, educators, architects, corporate executives and civic leader. He said several players entered the military and served in Vietnam.

“They were a very unique group for sure,” Moran said. “They were amazingly successful on and off the field.”

Moran said he remembers that two police cruisers escorted the Coughlin buses to the game, but were unable to get through the gate. He said the players had to get off the buses and walk through the large crowd to get to the locker room.

Moran started as an assistant coach at Coughlin in 1960 and he became head coach in 1961, holding that post until 1973 when he was named athletic director. He then became an assistant coach at Wilkes College under his friend and Coughlin teammate Rollie Schmidt for seven years.

Moran said his players are now living all over the country.

“We will talk about the team, the game and the coach,” he said of the reunion. “We certainly have a lot of great memories together.”

A few of the players arrived early — Bruce Evancho, a defensive end who chaired the reunion planning committee; Joe Duffy, running back; his brother Tom Duffy, the quarterback; Jim Blaum, the valuable punter for the team; and Mike Lowery, center and co-captain.

All of the players commented on how Moran was not only a great coach, but that he deeply cared about his players and worked tirelessly to help them get into college.

“Coach Moran was great and he had great assistant coaches, like John Rowlands and Frank Alansky,” Blaum said

Joe Duffy said, “That was one of the greatest high school football games ever played. And the game clock was kept on the field. We never knew how much time was left in the game.”

Evancho added, “I’ll never forget the crowd and the police escort we got.”

Background

The Kingston team was actually Kingston Area, one of three schools that were part of the first year of the Wyoming Valley West School District. The other two schools of that 1966-1967 year were Plymouth Area and Forty Fort Area. Nine West Side towns had been merged into WVW and the school became one in 1967-1968 and became known as the Spartans.

Back in 1966 and for years before, school spirit was a way of life and sports rivalries were everywhere, like the Kingston versus Coughlin one. Whether it was Plymouth versus Nanticoke, West Pittston versus Exeter, Kingston versus Coughlin, Meyers versus GAR, or Avoca versus Moosic, rivalries were to live and die for. Especially on Thanksgiving Day.

Football games were played on Turkey Day back then. Thanksgiving dinner would wait until “the game” was over. Thousands of people crowded into stadiums to watch these games, and seldom did they disappoint.