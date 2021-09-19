🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Erin go Bragh!

It’s an Anglicization of Éire go Brách, or literally translated, “Ireland to the end of time,” and it’s a powerful expression of the passion Irish people have for their homeland and their heritage.

Given such pride handed down over generations, waiting an extra six months to hold a parade probably isn’t such a stretch.

Wilkes-Barre was denied a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, and opted to postpone the 2021 celebration last March amid ongoing uncertainty.

Well, Sunday will finally be the day.

The city’s 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets.

Mayor George Brown said he is excited to welcome the community to the event.

“It is an opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the pleasant weather, the lively entertainment of the parade, and frequent Downtown businesses before and after the parade,” he said.

Larry Newman, Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership, agreed.

“For four decades, Parade Day has been a big deal for Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Its cancellation was the right thing to do, but it was also the first of many blows absorbed by our restaurants, bars, and merchants during the past 18 months,” he said.

“The parade will give people a chance to enjoy the pipers, the marching units, and the wearing of the green, but it will also provide an opportunity to reintroduce people to Downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Newman said.

“During the past few months, there has been a tremendous public response to outdoor events that have given us the ability to gather in person — and I’m certain that will be true for (today’s) St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well. It will certainly be good news for our downtown businesses, who have all been weathering a very long storm,” he added.

Parade route

The parade route, which begins at the intersection of South and South Main Streets, has been painted green. Participants are asked to line up at their designated position at 1 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m.

The route:

• Begins on South Main Street at South Street;

• travels along South Main Street;

• travels around Public Square towards East Market Street;

• ends at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

Road closures

Drivers should be advised that the following roads will be closed Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.:

• South Main Street from Dana Street through Public Square

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

• Academy Street from South Franklin to South Main

• Hazle Street from South Main to South Washington

• Ross Streets from South Franklin to South Washington

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

• E. Northampton St. from S. Franklin to South Washington

• E. Market St. from S. Washington St. to Public Square

• W. Market St. from S. Franklin St. to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “no parking” notices posted along the parade route. Ticketing and towing will commence at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

To avoid towing and fines, parade spectators and participants are advised to adhere to both public and private “no parking” zones.

Parade safety

For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, city officials ask that you please stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route. Participants in the parade are prohibited from throwing candy and/or promotional material during the parade, for safety reasons. This restriction will be strictly enforced for all participants before the parade steps off.

Grand Marshal

The annual parade’s participants include local leaders, non-profit organizations, businesses, youth groups, pageant title holders and local emergency response units, including representation from Times Leader Media Group.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Mary Ann Amesbury, a lifelong city resident who is the daughter of Maureen O’Hara Lavelle and the late George Amesbury.

Amesbury can trace her Irish heritage to the counties of Mayo, Galway and Killarney on her maternal side and County Mayo on her paternal side.

Amesbury is active in her community and her church. She joined the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, St. John Neumann Division 1, Wilkes-Barre in 1999, was the recipient of the Hibernian of the Year in 2020 and was appointed Publicity Chair LAOH Pennsylvania State Board in 2005. Amesbury was elected President of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians Pennsylvania State Board in 2019. She is responsible for members in 36 divisions and six county boards. She also served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 20 years, and is a member of the Donegal Society.

Entertainment, sponsors

Live entertainment for the parade includes: Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band, Donnybrook Band, Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band, Penn York Highlanders, Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band, Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf Pack Marching Band, The Handsome Devils, and David Blight School of Dance.

Mayor Brown also thanks the parade’s sponsors and in-kind donors for their generosity:

• Pot of Gold Sponsors — BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc., Franchelli Enterprises, McCarthy Tire Service, Mohegan Sun Pocono, Petroleum Services Company, Stell Entreprises.

• Shamrock Sponosrs — Beer Boys, Elliott, Greenleaf & Dean, Highmark, L.T. Verrastro, Inc., Luzerne Optical, Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical, Northeast Cartage Services, PennEastern Engineers, LLC., PNC, Rodano’s, Trans-Med, Visit Luzerne County.

• Additional donations provided by Benesch, Bo’s on Main, Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernaians.

• Thank you to Mountain Productions for the parade fencing and to Mayo Striping for the parade route line.

PARADE WEBPAGE

For more information, visit the city’s dedicated parade webpage: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/stpatricksdayparade.