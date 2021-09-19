🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — More than 100 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday for an annual “toy ride” that provided a chance not simply to enjoy clear sunny weather, but to provide presents for the upcoming holiday season.

In its 10th year, the event brings about two dozen motorcycle clubs together first for a ride from American Warhorse in Dunmore to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA — where the presents were dropped off — and then to King’s Pizza in Mountain Top for refreshments and fellowship.

Organizer Chris Slusser, who has been participating in the ride for much of its history, said the event brings together motorcyclists from as far away southern New York state, State College and Philadelphia.

He said the ride has supported several organizations over the years, but that this year organizers became aware that the YMCA’s child care program had a growing enrollment and that there was a need among the children here.

After a difficult year and a pandemic that challenged many emotionally and financially, it was a pleasure to gather together for a good cause, Slusser said.

“Last year, we weren’t able to have it at all because of COVID,” he said.

Peaceful congregation

Organizer Julie von Schmeling said that there is public perception that riders from different motorcycle clubs don’t get along.

Saturday’s event, she said, was a great opportunity to emphasize the ability of cyclists of different clubs to work together.

“It’s a chance to peacefully congregate,” she said. “It’s a real coming together.”

Von Schmeling said among the bikers at Saturday’s event, were many of all age, gender, type of motorcycle and geography.

But, they all enjoyed each other’s company, with many making the ride an annual tradition.

Mark Bohn, a physician, said that often people stereotype bikers, but that there are many bikers from many different professions who enjoy taking to the road and spending time with like minded friends.

Von Schmeling said that over 100 motorcycles had registered for the event, translating to about 150 participants and over 100 toys and donations.

The toys were loaded in Dunmore and unloaded at the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, with staff members there greeting participants with cookies and refreshments, and offering repeated thanks for their efforts to benefit children of the Wyoming Valley.