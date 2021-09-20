🔊 Listen to this

Under a new state law, Luzerne County’s 76 municipalities have until 4 p.m. Monday to determine if they are disqualifying any prospective bidders in Thursday’s back-tax auction.

Aimed at cracking down on irresponsible bidders who contribute to blight, the state’s Real Estate Tax Law amendment requires county tax claim offices to cut off bid registration sooner so municipalities have time to research whether prospective buyers have code violations or landlord license revocations.

Bidders also faced increased reporting requirements.

Approximately 175 bidders registered before the Sept. 13 deadline for this week’s sale, said Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC.

Elite sent municipalities a spread sheet of all bidders last week and informed them of the new law and deadline for their review, Shamany said.

As of Friday morning, no municipalities had reported plans to remove any bidders, Shamany said. Municipalities with questions are asked to contact the county tax claim bureau at 570-825-1512.

Tax sale

Thursday’s auction starts at 10 a.m. at the King’s College Scandlon Physical Education Center, 150 N. Main St., in Wilkes-Barre, with COVID-19 protocols in place and attendance limited to registered bidders.

This auction is a first-stage “upset” sale, which means buyers must pay all delinquent taxes and accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

Unsold properties advance to a future “judicial” free-and-clear sale, when all liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt.

Approximately 1,000 properties remained in the upset auction Friday morning, but many are usually pulled in the days before a sale as property owners make last-minute payments.

Properties become eligible for auction if taxes have gone unpaid for two years. Delinquent owners can avoid an upset auction by filing for bankruptcy, obtaining a court order or paying the portion of taxes dating back two or more years — in this sale everything owed through 2019.

Information on the auction is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

County-owned property

A different kind of county real estate auction has been scheduled in October that has nothing to do with delinquent taxes.

This sale is solely for six vacant county-owned parcels in Dallas Township.

County council decided an auction must be held because more than one property owner expressed interest in these six, said council Real Estate Committee Chairwoman LeeAnn McDermott.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 in the county courthouse rotunda in Wilkes-Barre.

Bids will start at $500 per parcel.

Those interested in bidding must submit notarized registration packets to council clerk Sharon Lawrence by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Prospective bidders should contact Lawrence at 570-825-1634 or [email protected] to receive a packet.

According to a legal ad, the six parcels all have property identification numbers, or PINS, starting with “10-D8S5” followed by these identifiers: 011-018; 011-041; 012-030; 012-031; 012-032; and 012-044.

Bidders cannot owe delinquent taxes or municipality utility bills or have a record of landlord license revocation in the county, the ad says.

Elite will conduct the auction for the county, McDermott said.

More county parcels

Dallas residents Alan and Brenda Pugh are among those interested in the Dallas Township parcels.

A county council majority voted last week to approve the sale of 21 other properties in the municipality to the Pughs for $500 each because no other interested buyers had surfaced for those 21.

Brenda Pugh has said the parcels are tiny and worth less than the purchase offer amount because they are in the middle of the woods with no public utilities or frontage along the closest street, Fairgrounds Road. The lots were once part of the long-defunct Dallas Union Agriculture Fair holdings, she said.