WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 72 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 857.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,950 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,530 cases and 495 deaths; Monroe County has 17,499 cases and 342 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,382,933.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.