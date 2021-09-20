🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man after a woman claimed he bound her with duct tape and struck her with a hammer inside a residence on Vulcan Street.

Matthew Nicholas Nelson, 28, was taken into custody at his Vulcan Street house after the woman reported the alleged assault Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman went to police headquarters claiming her boyfriend, Nelson, assaulted her inside his residence.

Police said the woman had visible injuries to her legs, wrists, ankles, left arm and near her right eye. She claimed the injuries were the result of a “hammer attack.”

She reported Nelson was under the influence of methamphetamine and acting out of control when he restrained her with duct tape around her legs and arms, and placed duct tape to cover her mouth, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the woman claimed Nelson placed her in a bathtub and turned on water he eventually turned off. She managed to break free from the duct tape and fled the residence.

Nelson allegedly chased the woman with a hammer he used to strike her in the legs. He smashed windows on her vehicle that was parked in the area, the complaint says.

Police served a search warrant at the Vulcan Street residence allegedly finding duct tape on the bathroom floor, empty heroin and fentanyl packets, numerous syringes, bottle caps and cotton with residue.

Police recovered the hammer from the vehicle that was driven to Freed Street in Sugar Notch.

Nelson was arraigned Monday by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief, two counts of simple assault and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher jailed Nelson at the county correctional facility without bail deeming him a danger to the victim.