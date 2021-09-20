🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Susan Turcmanovich, External Affairs Manager for Pennsylvania American Water, Monday said crews have located the broken main affecting customers in the Nanticoke area.

“An 8-inch broken main was located under Harvey’s Creek off Mill Street in West Nanticoke,” Turcmanovich said. “The break has been isolated and repairs will be scheduled at a later date. Water pressure will start to return to normal for customers in the area. Water tankers will remain in place. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during the situation.”

Turcmanovich said water company crews had been diligently searching for the break in various areas on both sides of the river since Friday. She said crews have been using sounding technology, as well as visually checking areas to find the break, but were unable to determine the location of the break until today.

Turcmanovich said water tankers remain available at the following locations: Weis Market; Nanticoke Fire Department at 2 East Ridge St.; and Guardian Eldercare at 147 Old Newport St.; Thomas Market in Shickshinny, and Ken Pollock Apartments in Glen Lyon. Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water. If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service.