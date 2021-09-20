🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Luzerne County Conservation District conducted a truck-mounted ultra-low volume mosquito control operation Monday at various locations in Luzerne County.

The operation began at dusk and included the following locations: Kingston, Avoca, Edwardsville, Pittston, West Pittston, Wyoming and Wilkes-Barre.

Residential and recreational areas in these townships will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes. High populations of nuisance mosquitoes, stemming from the flooding from Hurricane Ida, have been found in these areas.

The truck-mounted ULV spray will be conducted by DEP and Luzerne County Vector Control program. The product used will be Aquaduet applied at a rate of 1 ounce or less per acre. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes. The application material has a very low toxicity profile to humans and animals and will have negligible impact on non-target insects and the environment.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If this operation is cancelled, it will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21.