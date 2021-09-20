🔊 Listen to this

LBC Distillery held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 16 at the lower level of the Waterfront Warehouse Converstion Project, next to The Banks. Left to right: Dave Kuharchik, Discover NEPA, Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, LBC owners Jonathan and Maryann Lang, Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager, Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

LBC Distillery owners, Jonathan and Maryann Lang, stand at the bar of their new retail location at 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

LBC Distillery co-owner Jonathan Lang stocks the shelf of the new retail location at the lower level of the Waterfront Warehouse Converstion Project.

PITTSTON – As the City of Pittston continues to grow through revitalization businesses are taking notice.

Jonathan and Maryann Lang, of LBC Distillery, have had their eye on Pittston and this past week; they opened their doors to their new retail location at the Waterfront Warehouse Conversion Project, next to The Banks banquet hall.

The Waterfront Warehouse Conversion Project, formerly the Markdata building, is going through a multimillion-dollar transformation that already houses offices, retail, a juice bar, a spa and now a retail spirits establishment.

Also in the works are residential units on the upper floors of the largest building in Pittston.

“Obviously getting Lang Beverage Company (LBC Distillery) into this building adds to the eclectic dimension of this building,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “It’s going to be a mixed used and you’re already seeing that with The Salt Barre and Blend Natural and now with this small micro distillery here, and for us as a city, it continues to move the needle in the direction of were we want to be in.”

Lombardo said he believes in small businesses that have a niche that are seemingly the backbone of any downtown.

The Langs have been up and running with their distillery in Nanticoke since 2017 and with the success Pittston has had with revitalization of the downtown, they felt they wanted to be a part of the renaissance.

LBC Distillery’s tasting room in Pittston will be for retail sales of their product as well as a place to enjoy homemade alcoholic beverages.

“This has been a dream of ours to open a retail space for people to come around, sit down, have cocktails and enjoy,” Jonathan Lang said. “We make seasonal products like right now we have pumpkin pie vodka and this winter we will have a winter warmer alcohol with spices and cranberry, for example.”

One of LBC Distillery’s first patrons at the Pittston location is longtime customer Dave McHugh. McHugh, from Hughestown, said he is glad to see LBC closer to his hometown.

After having a conversation with Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager, in early 2019 about having LBC relocating to Pittston, the Langs decided they wanted to open a shop in Pittston.

“In Feb. of 2021 and we’re sitting home and sales are slow and it just got into our head that we need to get into Pittston,” Jonathan said. “We contacted Pat Hadley (Hadley Construction) on finding us a location and we landed at this one.”

Since Hadley Construction has been working feverously on transforming the building, the space LBC had to be fully renovated before the Langs could move in. Their retail location was completed last week, and the Langs prepared the store for retail.

LBC Distillery is located on the lower level of the Waterfront Warehouse Conversion Project on The Banks side of the parking lot at 350 Kennedy Blvd, Pittston.

“My hope is that LBC is not only here selling bottles of their product out front, but they open space in the back to see a full blown distillery with open glass in the back,” Lombardo added. “This is another exciting opportunity, and the Langs are great people and I think this shows their perception of the city.”

You can contact the Langs at LBC Distillery at 570-606-9815 for hours of operation or go to their Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/lbcdistillery.