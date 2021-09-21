🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Engineer Lawrence Plesh said it may take a few more weeks for the state to complete an inspection of the closed Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge on Water Street, which links Pittston and West Pittston.

A bent eyebar prompted officials to indefinitely close the county-owned span over the Susquehanna River in early August.

The eyebar had been under ongoing monitoring and warranted more in-depth inspection because it has become “more out of shape,” Plesh said.

Built in 1920, the 1,500-foot steel bridge has long been deemed structurally deficient and carries a 20-ton weight limit, Plesh said. He had warned in 2017 the bridge was “towards the end of its life cycle” because the steel was “starting to deteriorate.”

Plesh said Monday the inspection commissioned by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will determine if the bridge can safely reopen with or without repairs.

The bent bar may be a sign of issues that need to be addressed elsewhere on the span, he said.

Due to the bridge’s age and interconnected truss design, even a minor repair can be expensive, he said. Retrofitted apparatus would be necessary to keep the span stable if one component must be replaced, he said.

“Any fix — regardless of how small or minimal — will cost a pretty penny because it is a 100-year-old steel truss,” Plesh said. “It’s a bunch of pieces working together to hold the weight, and if you take one piece out, the whole thing is compromised.”

The county has no funding cushion to cover unforeseen major bridge repairs, which is why county officials are hopeful the state and/or federal government can assist, Plesh said.

State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, said Monday he has been actively involved in the matter and said no decisions can be made until the inspection wraps up.

When it is completed, the county will review the findings with officials from the state, Pittston and West Pittston to determine how to proceed, Carroll said.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said she looks forward to the report and further discussions.

“The county understands how vital the Water Street Bridge is to the residents of Pittston and West Pittston,” Crocamo said Monday.

Motorists are advised to use the nearby state-owned Fort Jenkins Bridge — which was built in 1926 and also links Pittston and West Pittston.

State transportation officials have discussed the possibility of constructing a new bridge between the two spans as a replacement for both.

Carroll said absolutely no decisions have been made on either span and that any implication that a firm plan is in the works would be false.