🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 91 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 857.

The county’s total cases are now at 36,041 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,596 cases and 495 deaths; Monroe County has 17,565 cases and 343 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,939 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,387,872.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16, stood at 8.9%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.