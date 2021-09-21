🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A teacher within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District was charged Tuesday on allegations she stole a stained glass window valued at $4,500 as a memento from the now closed E. L. Meyers High School.

Jessica Stork, 44, of Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake, was charged by school district police with theft after she allegedly removed the window from a door in the school’s auditorium on June 14.

The charge, graded as a third-degree felony due to the value of the window, was filed Tuesday.

Stork was accompanied by her attorney, James W. Barr, when she surrendered on the charge before District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing sending the theft charge to county court.

Stork is a teacher at Dr. David W. Kistler Elementary School on Old River Road, according to the school district’s website.

Court records say a surveillance camera inside Meyers High School recorded a woman carrying a large object covered with a cloth at about 3:47 p.m. on June 14.

Another surveillance camera from a nearby business recorded the woman exiting the high school with the object.

Michael Grebeck, a principal at Meyers, identified the woman as Stork, court records say.

Stork told school district police she had permission from another teacher to be inside Meyers High School. She then asked, “Does this have anything to do with the stained glass window?” according to court records.

Stork then said, “I’ll bring it back,” court records say.

School district police in court records say Stork returned the stained glass window on June 17.

Stork allegedly told school district police she only wanted a memento from the school she attended.