🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 19-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre facing stolen vehicle charges including fleeing authorities during a pursuit was arrested after city police alleged he concealed a firearm.

Jose R. Calva, of Poplar Street, is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Calva was arraigned on the charges Monday night.

Court records say Calva was free on bail involving three unrelated cases pending in county court when he was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint:

City police responded to Scott Street Park, also known as the Frances Slocum Playground, at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Scott Street on a report a juvenile wanted by the county Juvenile Probation Department was in the area at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers spotted the juvenile and another man, identified as Calva, walking south on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

As officers were speaking with the pair, Calva claimed he only knew the juvenile by his first name. Calva kept placing his hands in his jacket pockets and was visibly nervous and sweating.

When an officer asked Calva if he had anything in his pockets, Calva hesitated, took a deep breath and said, “I got a gun,” the complaint says.

Police retrieved a Ruger .22-caliber handgun with an altered serial number from Calva, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say there were three rounds in the magazine of the handgun.

The juvenile with Calva was identified as the wanted juvenile who was also taken into custody.

Court records say Calva is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from West Pittston on Nov. 3, 2020, stealing a vehicle in Kingston on Oct. 19, 2020, and initiating a pursuit with Wilkes-Barre police while driving a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash in Newport Township on March 8.

State police at Hazleton further charged Calva with stealing from vehicles and loitering and prowling at night in Freeland on Aug. 7.