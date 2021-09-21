🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — An athletic field used by the Hanover Area Youth Soccer Club was vandalised by off-roaders, said Terry Ostrowski, chief executive officer and president of Earth Conservancy.

“We were notified by a local resident and we saw some social media post of the vandalism,” Ostrowski said.

The vandalism occurred sometime Sunday afternoon.

“They really did a high amount of damage making the field not usable for the kids for the rest of the season or at least until October when we get our landscaper up there and let grass grow,” Ostrowski said.

Pictures showed deep tire ruts throughout the field located on the upper end of Earth Conservancy Drive.

Ostrowski said a report was filed with Hanover Township police.

Hanover Township’s Recreation Complex, known as the lower fields on Earth Conservancy Drive, and fields used by Hanover Area Mini-Hawks were not damaged.

A road gate that separates the township’s recreation complex and the Earth Conservancy athletic fields was not forced open, leading Ostrowski to believe those responsible gained access off a dirt-road off Freed Street in Sugar Notch.

Sometime late Sunday, a pick-up truck towing two off-road vehicles was seen traveling south on Main Street in Sugar Notch.

It’s not the first time vandalism has occurred on the Earth Conservancy athletic fields.

The same type of vandalism occurred about five years ago with all-terrain vehicles and a Job-johnny was set ablaze.

“We already talked to our landscaper to fix the fields but we’re also looking at placing more barricades and gates up to prevent four-wheel drive vehicles from accessing the fields,” Ostrowski said.