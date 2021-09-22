🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The ASM Global staff at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will host an “excess inventory sale” on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside the venue’s west gate entrance.

The sale is being held on behalf of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority.

Mohegan Sun Arena will have gently used furniture, appliances, A/V equipment, a pickup truck and kitchen equipment for sale. Transactions may be made with cash, credit card, cashier’s check or money order. All sales are final. Guests may not bring items to sell.

All items must be paid for on site and picked up on or before Friday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 570-970-7600, or visit the venue’s website at mohegansunarenapa.com/inventorysale/.