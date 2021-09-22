🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s monthly meeting Tuesday was brief with mostly routine votes, but the question of mask requirements was raised by one resident who asked the School Board how they had made the decision — even before the state mandate — to require masks in schools.

Board President Frank Serino said the board members looked at “many different articles” and sources of information, including research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says show a mask mandate helps “protects kids” from the COVID-19 virus, and “came to a consensus regarding masks.”

“Why don’t parents have a choice?” The man asked. Serino replied that he understood the desire to make individual decisions, but that “We collectively have responsibility for 3,000 kids.”

After the meeting, Superintendent Kevin Booth said the district has had seven confirmed cases of the virus among students since school started at the end of August, though none were in high school. He did not know how many teachers or students have been vaccinated, but said the district is reviewing the idea of taking advantage of a state program to test unvaccinated employees weekly — a move Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett has said will be made in that district.

Booth also the district is working on a “dashboard” on its website to keep parents and residents up to date on COVID-19 cases in the district. And he said there have been very few requests for waivers from the mandate by students, noting the district requires something from a doctor before granting a waiver, and that they still look for other mitigation options, such as a face shield if the student can wear it.

During brief voting session, the board:

• Approved the retirement of teacher Kim Rugletic and part-time cafeteria worker Barbara Slusser.

• Approved the appointment of Alexis Saldana and Rachelle Baldwin as parent educators, Frank Barberie as COVID-19 long-term substitute and student cyber support teacher, and Mary Lou Callaio, Margaret Chernouskas and Kelli Kowalczyk as building secretaries.

Booth said the COVID-19 long-term substitute positions are being funded with federal COVID-19 grants, and have become necessary because of a shortage of substitute teachers as well as an increase in teachers taking maternity leave.