In a one-page court filing Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre indicated it is discontinuing litigation against Luzerne County and others over their termination of a tax diversion program.

Filed in 2018, the suit also named the county Redevelopment Authority, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Wilkes-Barre Township as defendants.

Assistant City Attorney Maureen K. Collins submitted the discontinuance filing in county court.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said the litigation had become inactive.

The city filed the suit after the Redevelopment Authority voted in 2018 to return $2.9 million left from a tax diversion program to the county, school district and township.

The three taxing bodies had collectively sacrificed $9.756 million in real estate tax revenue to fund infrastructure improvements on Highland Park Boulevard and Mundy and Coal streets. The authority managed the diversion program.

City officials had argued past agreements required the leftover funds to remain in the bank to finish extending Coal Street so it connects with Pennsylvania Avenue at East Union Street

Critics had repeatedly pointed out the city never gave up tax revenue from new development to fund the infrastructure, but city officials said Wilkes-Barre provided professional services and lighting and utilities for the Coal Street extension project.

Last estimated to cost $12 million with a 20% local match, the Coal Street extension would include the lowering of a railroad embankment between Market and Butler streets to eliminate a railroad bridge over Scott Street, officials have said. Scott Street also would be elevated and widened in the area of the railroad bridge to prevent flooding during heavy rain.

County officials had said it was unclear if the Coal Street extension can proceed because the roadway would pass through a parking lot for the county-owned Human Services Building on Pennsylvania Avenue that houses Children and Youth and other departments. The city could not seize the parking lot through eminent domain because it is owned by another government entity, officials have said.

Mayor George Brown said he wanted to end the litigation, which originated during a prior administration. However, he said the city is still “very, very much interested” in seeking funds to complete the project.

Controversy aside, officials have praised the tax diversion for its success sparking new development along Highland Park Boulevard and at the Arena Hub Plaza. Under the Tax Incremental Financing plan, or TIF, property owners paid real estate taxes on new development, but the money had been temporarily diverted for the infrastructure.