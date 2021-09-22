🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Councilman Tim McGinley appeared at Tuesday’s county Flood Protection Authority meeting seeking a resolution that will allow Duryea’s planned levee upgrade to proceed.

Duryea officials want to pay the authority, which oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee system, to take over future maintenance of the borough’s levee system once it is upgraded, arguing the municipality does not have the necessary expertise.

However, the authority cannot proceed unless county council agrees to amend the authority’s articles of incorporation to allow the inclusion of Duryea.

Authority officials said the law prohibits any use of revenue from the Wyoming Valley levee fee for the Duryea project.

McGinley wanted to ensure this prohibition is clear in the proposed new articles of incorporation.

However, a council majority voted last week to hold off on a decision after concerns were raised that McGinley’s wording was redundant and unnecessary.

McGinley told the authority Tuesday he believes the prohibition must be “memorialized” for future authority board members and borough officials.

He said he has been approached by many levee fee payers concerned the fee will be “intermingled.”

Authority Solicitor Christopher Slusser said he will work on proposed language, possibly as simple as stating the prohibition, and present it to the authority board and council for consideration.

McGinley said he personally approached the authority because he wants a resolution that will allow council to vote.

Authority board Chairman Dominic Yannuzzi said an agreement between Duryea and the authority should help the borough obtain more grants needed to complete the levee upgrade.

The borough had worked with the state to close a two-block gap in its approximately one-mile levee system after the 2011 flood, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has decided it won’t certify the older remaining levee for flood insurance purposes because it has deficiencies, including a “freeboard” buffer on top deemed insufficient based on the latest flood threat modeling, officials said.

Joints of some storm pipes passing through the older levee also have separated, causing water to permeate and erode the earthen wall, officials said.