PLAINS TWP. — A vehicle caught fire damaging the FNCB Bank branch on Route 315 early Wednesday morning.

A woman parked her vehicle near the automated-teller machine and got out to use the ATM when her vehicle caught fire as flames spread to the building.

Fire Chief Mark Ritsick said the woman was not injured. No other injuries were reported.

The bank building suffered fire damage in the drive-thru area.