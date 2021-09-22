🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two federal inmates from Luzerne County were indicted by a federal grand jury with pandemic unemployment assistance fraud, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Christina Covey, 34, formerly of Drums, Butler Township, and Fredy Mendoza, 33, formerly of Hazleton, were charged Tuesday with fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits from July to October 2020.

According to Brandler, the indictment alleges Covey and Mendoza conspired to file false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications on behalf of Mendoza and another inmate, seeking unemployment benefits for both of them by claiming they were laid-off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covey and Mendoza claimed they were available to work despite their incarceration on underlying federal drug trafficking offenses.

The conspirators filed false weekly certifications required to continue receiving PUA benefits, ultimately securing in excess of $10,000, according to Brandler.

Debit cards were mailed to Covey prior to her own incarceration on the federal drug trafficking case. Covey is also charged with providing false information to federal agents regarding filing PUA applications for Mendoza and another inmate.

The PUA program was created in March 2020 CARES Act as part of the U.S. government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public’s health and economic well-being. The PUA program was designed to provide unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.