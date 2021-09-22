🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has received clearance to use its voting machines in the upcoming Nov. 2 general election, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told county council Wednesday by email.

Crocamo said the county’s electronic ballot marking devices and other equipment had been sequestered after the May primary.

At the request of county council, county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce had agreed to investigate any allegations of potential criminal conduct relating to the primary.

Crocamo said Sanguedolce informed the county Wednesday the machines are no longer sequestered in relation to the investigation and can be used for the general election.

“I want to thank the district attorney for his work on this matter,” Crocamo wrote.

The county’s equipment from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. came under fire in this year’s primary when headers of Republican ballots on the electronic devices at polling places were incorrectly labeled as Democratic ones.

Dominion, which also is retained by the county to program ballots onto the devices, said human error at the company caused the data entry typographical mistake. The county administration also acknowledged it did not independently test the ballots after they were programmed into the machines, relying on the company to do that task.

