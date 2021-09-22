🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Four locations in Wilkes-Barre were hit by drug agents early Wednesday morning as a result of an eight-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl.

A news conference is scheduled later today.

City police said the drug sweep involved the city police department’s Anti-Crime Unit, detective and patrol divisions, state police at Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Kingston police, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in Scranton.

Federal search warrants were executed at 39 Regent St., 39 Spruce St., 10 Minden Place and 125 Waller St.

All search warrants were drug related relative to the Montes De-Oca drug trafficking organization that has been under investigation for the last eight months, according to police.

Drug agents seized substantial amounts of cocaine and fentanyl including cash earned through the illegal drug sales.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is in excess of $1 million, police said.

Four people were taken into custody.

Check back later as more information is released.